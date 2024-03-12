Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $506.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.60. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

