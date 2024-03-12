Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELV opened at $506.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

