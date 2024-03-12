Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 16,928 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 186,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTBD opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

