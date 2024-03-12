Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

