Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
IRT stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
