Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.