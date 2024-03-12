Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $159.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

