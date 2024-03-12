Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $181.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.