Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.