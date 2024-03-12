Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $721.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

