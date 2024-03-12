Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 327 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,537,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

