Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 327 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

