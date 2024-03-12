Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

