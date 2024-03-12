Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,704 Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

FIGB opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

