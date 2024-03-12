Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

