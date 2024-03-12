Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

