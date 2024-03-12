Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,329,382.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,846,291. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

