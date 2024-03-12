Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 7,791 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

