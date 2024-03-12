Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 7,791 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

