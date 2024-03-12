Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 862 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

