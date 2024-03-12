Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 916 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

