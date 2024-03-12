Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 916 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFA opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

