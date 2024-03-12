Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,583 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

