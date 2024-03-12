Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

