Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,786,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

