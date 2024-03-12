HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.
In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
