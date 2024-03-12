HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCP stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.