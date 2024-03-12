Head-To-Head Comparison: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.6% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 2 0 2.33 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 1 0 2.14

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $70.15, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 8.03% 5.29% 2.68% Equity LifeStyle Properties 21.09% 20.90% 5.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.87 $86.34 million $0.36 26.58 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.49 billion 8.35 $314.21 million $1.68 39.69

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

