Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,864,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.