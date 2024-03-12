Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $958.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 210,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

