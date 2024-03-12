Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,915 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.54% of Heritage Financial worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFWA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $670.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.