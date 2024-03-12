Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.42% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of HRTX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTX

About Heron Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.