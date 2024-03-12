Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.94

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.94 and traded as high as C$18.42. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.27, with a volume of 5,191 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0751174 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

