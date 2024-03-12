Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 29th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HI shares. CL King started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.