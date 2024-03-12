Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud Acquires 3,650 Shares of Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRZN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

