Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud Acquires 3,650 Shares of Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.
Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.38%.
Several brokerages recently commented on HRZN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.88.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
