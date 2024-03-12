Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.