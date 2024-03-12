Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.