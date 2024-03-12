Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 9,867 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE H opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on H. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.