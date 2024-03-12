Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 9,867 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE H opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on H. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

