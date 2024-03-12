Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.00.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.13.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $154.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $159.81.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,525 shares of company stock worth $22,993,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

