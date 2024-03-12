iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,977 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.