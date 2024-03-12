iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 880 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Generac by 13,944.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.