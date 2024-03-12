iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

