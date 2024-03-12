iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $199,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,814 shares of company stock worth $8,207,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

