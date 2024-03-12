iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

