iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $164,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

