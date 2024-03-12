iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

