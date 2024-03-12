iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of California Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of California Resources by 170.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho increased their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

California Resources Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of CRC opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

