iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.