iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

