iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

