IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.0 %

IDA stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

