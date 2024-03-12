IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.56 and its 200 day moving average is $498.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

